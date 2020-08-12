You are the owner of this article.
All lanes of Highway 40 to close in downtown St. Louis this weekend; 'Stan Span' repair underway
Stan Musial bridge

The sun caps a peak of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. Photo by Christian Gooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Drivers, beware. Lanes for two interstates running through the region will fully or partly close beginning Wednesday, causing detours and possible delays.

Only one lane will remain open on Interstate 70’s Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge eastbound, heading into Illinois beginning Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

Construction was to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday and was set to run through Friday. Work hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Crews are repairing cables damaged from a car fire, according to the department.

Then, over the weekend drivers can expect all lanes of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) to close in both directions beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.

Construction crews will close the interstate between the Mississippi River and Jefferson Avenue in downtown St. Louis to remove a portion of the Pine Street bridge.

A detour will be provided, on city streets, which may cause delays. The department is encouraging drivers to slow their speed in work zones and on city streets.

I-64 lanes are to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

