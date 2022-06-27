 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alton City Council takes bigger role in riverfront amphitheater contracts

Mississippi River Flooding

The Mississippi River surrounds the Liberty Bank Amphitheater near downtown Alton the during flooding on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

MADISON COUNTY — The Alton City Council voted this month to assert more control over contracts signed on behalf of the city's riverfront amphitheater. 

The council voted Wednesday that larger contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding measures for the 4,000-seat venue would require prior approval from the City Council.

Previously, all contracts for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater were approved by an amphitheater commission. 

Alderman Nate Keener said the commission would continue to handle smaller contracts, as it has for the past several years. The action was intended to lessen the city's liability in relation to bigger contracts, aldermen said. 

Upcoming events at the riverfront venue include Fireworks on the Mississippi on Sunday, a Boyz II Men concert on Aug. 21, the Alton Food Truck Festival on Aug. 27 and the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival on Sept. 3.

