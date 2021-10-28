 Skip to main content
Alton drivers will face weeklong closure on northbound Illinois Route 3
ALTON — A portion of the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 will be closed all next week for pavement repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 6 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 between Illinois Route 140 and Broadway. The closure of all northbound lanes is expected to run through 7 p.m. Nov. 5, transportation officials said.

A marked detour will direct drivers to Washington Avenue and lead them onto Homer Adams Parkway. The closure is part of a larger Homer Adams Parkway resurfacing project that will require intermittent closures through next June, transportation officials said.

