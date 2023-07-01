ST. LOUIS — Storms swept through the metro area Saturday afternoon, mixing heavy rains with lightning and gusting winds to topple trees, utility poles and knocking out power in spots.

Strong winds hit north St. Louis shortly before 4 p.m., downing utility poles along Hall Street and causing drivers to pull off the roadway to seek shelter. As heavy rains began, minor flash flooding also made some low-lying road lanes impassible downtown and in north St. Louis.

Tree limbs, flooding and debris on roadways forced motorists to a halt on Interstate 70, amid other thoroughfares. Storms also caused some flooding and damage from Jefferson County and into Illinois.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported lane closures on Interstate 170 near Olive Boulevard. Ameren Missouri reported over 2,000 customers were without power, primarily in north St. Louis County.

Arnold canceled its fireworks display planned for Saturday evening because of “power outages, downed trees, and unsafe conditions in Arnold City Park,” according to a statement on the city’s Facebook page.