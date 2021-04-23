Attempted extortion of Illinois elections board exec involved ‘flirtatious’ messages, demand for $3,000, letter indicates

Some board members were annoyed that Sandvoss put himself in that position, particularly by sending a picture of himself, according to a source familiar with the situation.

An elections board official told the Tribune that Sandvoss had no comment.

Board spokesman Matt Dietrich said he could vouch that Sandvoss made a report to the board, but could not comment about the two-page, single-spaced narrative because he had not seen it.

In the letter, Sandvoss explained the extortion threat came from a person using a female name after he started conversing with her Saturday, March 27.

By the following Monday, she sent a picture, though Sandvoss didn’t know if it was really her, the letter said. She asked for a picture of Sandvoss, and he sent one, he wrote.

“We continued to engage in more conversation, which started to become a little flirtatious,” Sandvoss wrote, noting she referred to him as “babe” and said she wanted to “get together, etc.”

Sandvoss indicated he became uncomfortable with how the conversation progressed and he blocked her connections to him on the social media sites they used to communicate: Words With Friends, a Scrabble-type game, and then Google Hangout, where they chatted and sent pictures.