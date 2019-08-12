EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday extended the weekend closing of 11 miles of westbound Interstate 55/70 between Interstate 270 and Black Lane near Collinsville.
Officials are unsure when the busy roadway will reopen. It could be Monday afternoon. Perhaps Tuesday.
"That's what we are hoping," said Lora Rensing, a Collinsville-based project implementation engineer for the department. "We don't really have a specific time frame to tell you at this point. We are certainly trying to get it open as quickly as we can."
According to the original plan, the westbound lanes were supposed to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday to add a half-inch mix of fine asphalt to a six-mile stretch of roadway. But the "pavement preservation treatment" wasn't performing well Monday, Rensing said.
"It's too soft and hasn't cured properly," she said.
Micro-Surfacing Contractors Inc., of St. Louis, is the contractor on the $4.5 million project.
“We've worked with them on many different occasions," Rensing said. "We've had successful projects in the past. This is unexpected for all of us involved."
Heavy rain added to delays Monday morning from rerouting traffic.