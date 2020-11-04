Awaiting documents, Democrats postpone Madigan hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed Thursday's hearing.
Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch issued a statement Wednesday saying that the committee is awaiting delivery of a great number of records from ComEd, the utility company at the center of a statehouse bribery scandal. Welch said without the records a during a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, meeting would be fruitless and unsafe.
ComEd admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois in July that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to allies of Democrat Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan is identified in the document only as House speaker. He has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing.
Last month, Welch accused Republicans who filed the charge that prompted the committee's probe of using it as a platform from which to campaign for Tuesday's election, and promptly postponed proceedings until after its conclusion. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said Welch was stonewalling.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!