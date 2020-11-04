 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Awaiting documents, Democrats postpone Madigan hearing
0 comments

Awaiting documents, Democrats postpone Madigan hearing

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Madigan probe delayed until after election; GOP objects

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois House Republicans have moved to form a special investigative committee on Speaker Madigan, who has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation. Republicans petitioned to form the committee this week, saying Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, that the House must "do its job and conduct a thorough investigation." (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

 Justin Fowler

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed Thursday's hearing.

Democratic Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch issued a statement Wednesday saying that the committee is awaiting delivery of a great number of records from ComEd, the utility company at the center of a statehouse bribery scandal. Welch said without the records a during a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, meeting would be fruitless and unsafe.

ComEd admitted in a deferred prosecution agreement signed with the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois in July that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to allies of Democrat Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan is identified in the document only as House speaker. He has not been charged with a crime and denies wrongdoing.

Last month, Welch accused Republicans who filed the charge that prompted the committee's probe of using it as a platform from which to campaign for Tuesday's election, and promptly postponed proceedings until after its conclusion. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said Welch was stonewalling.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports