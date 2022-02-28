Belleville announces police training, other uses for former Lindenwood University site

BELLEVILLE — The former Belleville campus of Lindenwood University will continue to operate largely as an educational facility, city officials announced on Monday.

The campus, which served as a high school before Lindenwood opened a satellite site there, will be known as the City of Belleville Educational Complex, city officials said. It is located at 2300 West Main Street.

The new tenants will include:

• The Illinois State Police, which will lease about 4,400 square feet of space for laboratories and classrooms for the Illinois State Police Forensic Programs, paying the city about $68,000 a year;

• The Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, which will lease about 1,650 square feet for educational and related needs for the Illinois State Law Enforcement Programs, paying the city about $25,000 a year;

• Southwestern Illinois College also will lease an undisclosed amount of space for police academy training, and will manage the site for the city;

• The Jets Basketball Club for youths will have its first official home, and will lease two gyms and some additional space for about $75,000 a year.

Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory said the same committee of city officials and citizens who campaigned to bring Lindenwood to Belleville about two decades ago also helped bring about the educational complex.

“It was kind of a little bit shocking when they (Lindenwood) closed their doors,” Gregory said. “None of us wanted to sit here and see a campus that was over a hundred years old and had a history here in Belleville, nobody wanted to see that just sit, especially after so much was invested.”

St. Charles-based Lindenwood University announced at the end of the spring 2019 semester that it would close its Belleville campus after the 2019-2020 school year, citing financial and enrollment challenges. The Belleville campus opened as a night school in 2003 on the site of the former Belleville Township High School. The traditional daytime undergraduate program started in 2009.

The mayor noted that with the new state and regional police training facilities, residents of Belleville and surrounding areas could expect an increased police presence.

The Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission will pay its 10-year lease upfront. Most of the entities signed either five- or 10-year leasing agreements, with annual rent increases, city officials said.

Many of the former Lindenwood campus' 45 acres are still available. The city is open to leasing more of the space, but to similar entities and organizations, the mayor said.

In August, the city purchased the site back from Lindenwood for roughly $3 million. The city sold the land to the university for about a $1 almost two decades ago.

The Post-Dispatch reported in 2014 that Lindenwood had invested $23 million in the campus, both in new construction and upgrades to current buildings.

