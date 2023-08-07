BELLEVILLE, Ill. — On a Monday morning in late July, Ned Siegel walks out to his garden with his smartphone in hand and wearing shoes meant to trek through mud as he has just about every other week between May and September for the last four years.

In his garden, where native flowers dominate, all manner of insects from flies to wasps to butterflies buzz and flap around, enjoying the blooms. But these go largely ignored, at least for the next half-hour, as Siegel is focused on the presence of only one type of insect right now — bees.

Without a trace of fear of getting stung (he hasn’t been stung in all his years of observation), Siegel pushes through towering plants, bends over blossoms, and peers into the cavities between flower petals with the goal to get pictures of all the bees in the garden within the surprisingly short-seeming 30 minutes.

Moving quickly from one set of flowers to the next, he tries to snap pictures that show enough characteristics for each bee to be identified later.

“They move so fast,” he says, as one gets away. “They dart around. That’s a male looking for a female, see him? You can tell, all he’s doing is looking for a chick.”

As part of his path around the garden, he eventually makes the careful journey down into the “creek bank” — an area in which water occasionally flows and makes the soil like a marshland. Here, he can get a better look at some of his purple coneflowers, where, on a similar survey two weeks prior, he snapped a shot of a bee that he didn’t know at the time would catch some researchers’ attention.

After that survey on July 15, Siegel uploaded the photo of the bee to the iNaturalist application, a social network for naturalists, citizen scientists and biologists to share their observations and the repository for the Shutterbee Citizen Science Program’s data.

Siegel identified it as a two-spotted bumblebee, a species common in Missouri and Illinois, but then comments came in flagging it as, instead, a lemon cuckoo bumble bee or Bombus citrinus — a species not spotted in Southern Illinois since 2007.

“I didn’t believe it,” Siegel said. “The lemon cuckoo bee is not one of the bumblebees that we were told we might be seeing. So I thought, well, this must be a male of something else. It can’t be a lemon cuckoo bee. We don’t have ’em here.”

But the unexpected identification was supported by a professional bee taxonomist at the University of Minnesota, an assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, and Nicole Miller-Struttmann, a biology professor at Webster University and the program manager for the Shutterbee project.

“It was very exciting,” Miller-Struttmann said about the finding. “Parasitic bees in general aren’t super common, so you don’t expect their numbers to be really, really high. But for this particular bee, it’s really found most in the Northeast. Historically, it has been found in Illinois but only in a few locations, and it’s only been collected a few times.”

While an exciting find to humans, the lemon cuckoo bee is not exactly a friend to other bees. Having lost the ability to collect and store pollen, they survive by parasitizing other bee species, especially the common eastern bumble bee and the half-black bumble bee. A mated lemon cuckoo female chemically cloaks herself to pass as an existing colony’s queen. She then kills the queen, eggs and larvae and lays her own eggs instead, which the workers continue to care for, ignorant of the regicide.

But despite the ghoulish means of survival, Miller-Struttmann said that this bee’s ability to persist in this region is a good indicator for the health of the area’s bumblebee population size, which is declining globally as a result of pesticides and climate change.

Work done by those like Siegel, though, has given bees a sanctuary in the St. Louis metro area that a simple, manicured lawn couldn’t sustain.

Siegel, a retired biochemist, has lived in his Belleville residence since 1990. He started the work on his garden, which he describes as “an ongoing process,” around the time of his retirement in 2006. He’s undertaken training programs to earn both the titles of master gardener and master naturalist.

His large street-facing garden is home to a wide range of plants, many of which have labels showing their common names and Latin names, which Siegel said he made to help him remember what they are and in case of any “curious neighbors.”

In 2019, he was recruited to the Shutterbee project, started by Miller-Struttmann and Nina Fogel, who was working on her dissertation at the time. The project, a large-scale observational study, sought to examine the effects of urbanization on bee diversity and look at how bees interact with plants.

Wanting to look at such large-scale topics, which require examining more space than any individual alone could manage, the team turned to the community for help.

“We thought that it would be an awesome way to engage with people about the bees in their backyard,” Miller-Struttmann said. “We provide lots of training. They take the photo survey, the photographs, then we identify them.”

She said the project has included between 120 and 150 people each year, and is set up so that anyone can participate. The researchers give trainings in April, before the observation season begins, instructing on the time of day to do the observations, how to take the best pictures and even some tips on identifying the bees.

“The thing I like about the program is it’s very scientific,” Siegel said. “They’ve actually told us, you know, it should be ideally above 70 degrees, it should be sunny or partly sunny, it should be between 10 and 4. So they’re trying to standardize everything that we do when we do a survey.”

After the survey, the volunteers upload their pictures to iNaturalist — a hub for citizen scientists and amateur naturalists, as well as world experts.

Tony Iwane, iNaturalist’s community and support coordinator, said he’s seen firsthand the impact of citizen scientists like those involved in Shutterbee.

“The more people you have who are curious and are able to share what they see, the more finds you get like this,” Iwane said.

“The more you’ll make these kinds of discoveries or extensions, or you might be able to stop an invasive species from becoming naturalized to an area,” he said. “And it’s all just people on the ground who are interested in bugs and flowers and mushrooms and slime molds — and want to talk about it with others.”