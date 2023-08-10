ST. LOUIS — The Bi-State Development Agency board on Thursday approved a new contract worked out recently with Metro Transit's main employee union.

Under the deal, bus drivers, light rail operators and maintenance workers will get pay increases of 3% in each of the next two fiscal years and a $7,000 signing bonus.

The salary hikes are in addition to a 5% increase retroactive to July 1, 2022, agreed to last fall while talks continued on the longer-term deal. Also OK'd was a separate contract with clerical workers.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 788 voted to approve the contracts on Monday. Bi-State is Metro's parent agency.