Bitter cold, dangerous wind chills and possibility of four more inches of snow in forecast

A barbecue grill heats up as South St. Louis friends play hockey on a frozen Wilmore Park Lake on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. It was the first time the group was able to play on the lake since 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
South St. Louis hockey players make use of a frozen Wilmore Park Lake as they play for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Eric Horn uses the two snow shovel technique as he clears ice and snow from a frozen Wilmore Park Lake with friends Jeff Luegger and Matt Pollihan, right, as they play park hockey for the first time since 2017 on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Nick Pizzo drinks a beer while taking a break playing hockey with buddies on a frozen Wilmore Park Lake on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Pizzo stored his beer in his truck so it wouldn't freeze with temperatures hovering in the teens. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Matt McBride leads a parade of about 20 Fox Park residents, including Josh and Liz Sprick and Derik Heidemann, right, during Mardi Gras festivities on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Although the traditional Grand Parade in Soulard was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, the group marched through the neighborhood to celebrate. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Matt McBride eats King Cake doughnuts from Little Fox restaurant in Fox Park during Mardi Gras festivities on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Although the traditional Grand Parade was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, a group of about 20 residents marched through the neighborhood to celebrate. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Saturday’s light snow will be followed by bitter cold, dangerous wind chills and the possibility of four more inches of snow beginning Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Saturday began with temperatures in the single digits, with an expected high of 13 degrees Fahrenheit and a low Saturday night of 1 degree. Sunday could see a high of 8 degrees.
A wind chill advisory was in effect until noon Saturday, with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero. Another begins Saturday at 6 p.m. and lasts through Monday at 6 p.m., with wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
Daytime wind chills will still be 5 to 20 degrees below zero.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Beyond the obvious advice to dress in layers, the weather service advises covering all exposed skin to prevent hypothermia or frostbite.
There is a “high likelihood” of snow beginning Sunday and extending through Monday, with two to five inches possible, particularly along and to the south of Interstate 70, the weather service said.
The probability of St. Louis receiving an inch or more of snow was 95%, the weather service said in a Saturday evening update; the probability of 4 inches or more was 49%.