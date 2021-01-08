Black Caucus’ social justice agenda, Speaker Madigan’s future top items as Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield

Filed Tuesday, the measure already is facing pushback from police unions.

“This is not police ‘reform’ or ‘modernization,’” the Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association said in a post on its Facebook page. “This is an attack on unions, collective bargaining, and on public safety.”

In a post on its website, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police called the bill “a threat to law enforcement in Illinois.”

“If we (lose) this fight, it might as well be a crime to be a law enforcement officer in Illinois,” the post says.

Sims said the proposals were introduced as one package because the Black Caucus wants to take a holistic approach to modernizing the criminal justice system.

“The goal is to improve the profession and ensure that individuals understand and recognize that their relationship, no matter where they are, no matter what they look like, and the treatment that they receive from law enforcement is going to be the same,” Sims said.

Given the scope of the proposals the Black Caucus is putting forward, it remains unclear how much can be accomplished before the new term begins Wednesday.