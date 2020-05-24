Boil water notice issued for South Roxana due to water main break

SOUTH ROXANA — City officials issued a boil water notice to all residents on Sunday after a contractor struck a water main that morning.

The water main break was repaired later Sunday afternoon, but residents are being advised to boil all water for consumption until further notice.

Officials said bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing produce, hand washing and tooth brushing. Tap water can only be used for these purposes after it has been brought to a rolling boil for five minutes.

Dishwashers can be used, but residents are advised to boil water if hand washing dishes. Or, dishes can be soaked in tap water that has had a tablespoon of household bleach added to it.

Faucet screens should be cleaned and appliances such as refrigerators and coffee makers should have their standing water supplies cleared, officials said.

