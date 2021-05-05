Burning natural gas is now more dangerous than coal in Illinois, study shows

Peoples Gas didn’t address the health impacts of its product but said its pipe replacement is reducing climate pollution by preventing leaks. Its parent company, Wisconsin-based WEC Energy Group, plans to invest $4 billion in clean energy projects by 2025, the gas supplier said in a statement.

“We look forward to a bright, sustainable future,” the statement concluded. “We just need to make sure that in that future, and every step that leads to it, Chicagoans and the businesses where they work have safe, reliable, affordable heat.”

President Joe Biden is calling for carbon-free electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions throughout the economy by 2050. Pritzker unveiled legislation last week that would phase out the state’s remaining coal-fired power plants by 2030 and gas-fired power plants by 2045, but the governor’s measure does not directly address the impact of burning gas in homes and businesses.

Howard Learner, executive director of the nonprofit Environmental Law and Policy Center, said it would be impossible to rapidly abandon gas because more than 90% of Chicago homes are hooked up to the Peoples Gas distribution network. But federal and state leaders could sharply reduce demand by requiring more efficient furnaces and water heaters, he said, and by providing incentives to install solar panels on commercial buildings and homes.

“Electrification will only lead to cleaner air if our state is powered by carbon-free electricity,” Learner said. “If we can make our homes and businesses more energy efficient, that would save people money, reduce pollution and keep money in the local economy.”