EAST ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans won't be able to park at the East Riverfront MetroLink station until later this spring because of delays in completing construction projects there.

Metro Transit recommends that affected motorists heading to the Cardinals' home opener Thursday and other upcoming games instead park and board MetroLink at the Fifth and Missouri station, about a mile east at 150 North Sixth Street.

The East Riverfront station has been closed since Jan. 30 for the construction work, which includes replacing the staircase, platform improvements and other projects.

Metro officials said supply chain issues have delayed completion of the work.