Caseyville man dies following three-car crash Friday night in Metro East

A Caseyville man died from injuries suffered in a three-car crash Friday evening in the Metro East.
The accident occurred at about 7 p.m., near Illinois Route 157 and Sumner Boulevard in Collinsville. The victim — identified as Charles C. Abernathy, a 32-year-old Caseyville resident — was later pronounced dead by the Madison County coroner.
Police said that occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries, and have fully cooperated with the investigation of the crash.
