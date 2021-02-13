Central Illinois freight train derailment leaves wreckage, interrupts Amtrak service

NORMAL, Ill. — A train derailment early Saturday shook residents awake as more than a dozen Union Pacific cargo cars went off the tracks near the Uptown Normal station, closing multiple intersections as crews cleaned up the mess. Amtrak passengers are being bused around the site.
Sixteen cars were derailed at a switching area, according to Normal Mayor Chris Koos. Illinois State University Police said there were no injuries and no hazardous materials were aboard the train.
"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."
Police asked residents to avoid the area Saturday morning as crews continued to work. Because of the length of the train, multiple intersections were closed, although Main and Center streets were open.
Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, said the Town of Normal, ISU, Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific had finished evaluating the derailment site and the impacts to the surrounding area and repairs were underway.
"We have been informed that an extended power outage will likely affect some of the immediate neighborhoods, portions of Illinois State University campus, and the Uptown Normal business district," Swaney said. "At this time, Ameren Illinois is working with Union Pacific to coordinate the repairs and once the information and the extent of the outage is known, it will be shared via official channels and social media. Officials are assembled in a joint information center and emergency operations center to coordinate information dissemination."
As of 2 p.m., Ameren Illinois was reporting 46 McLean county residences without power.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency is working with the Normal Fire Department, ISU, and other community agencies and organizations. There is a possibility of an extended power outage to replace broken poles and the EMA is waiting for additional information from Ameren. Officials said they have plans developed to assist residents that live in the affected area if the need arises.
A Pantagraph photographer at the scene reported that the train was heading north and more than a dozen cars are off the tracks.
Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.
"Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away," he said.
ISU student Trevor Tanke said the building where he was staying often shakes slightly when there are strong wind gusts, but what he experienced early Saturday was jarringly different.
"It shook for like 15, 20 seconds, and we were like, 'Wow. Was that an earthquake?'" he said. He looked out the window and didn't see anything.
"Thank gosh everyone's OK," he said, surveying the wreckage later Saturday morning. "That's scary."
Swaney asked the public to stay clear of the area.
"Do not approach the train or the tracks in an attempt to take pictures or video," he said. "While there are no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, there are power lines down, and portions of the train or track may be energized and poses a electrocution hazard. In addition, it is unlawful to trespass on railroad property and may result in fines or arrest."
Early Saturday, railroad crossings were closed at University Street, Fell Street, Broadway Street, Linden Street, College Avenue, Mulberry Street, Beech Street and Willow Street/Fort Jesse Road. The railroad underpass at Vernon Avenue was also closed.
Most of those were reopened within hours. As of noon, the railroad crossings at University Street and Fell Street were closed, as well as the railroad underpass at Vernon Avenue and Beaufort Street.
Amtrak officials at the Uptown Center in Normal told The Pantagraph they were using buses to transport passengers from Lincoln to Pontiac until the train tracks could be reopened. The company also brought in some track repair equipment to help with the repairs of the track.
Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said several adjustments were made to the schedule Saturday.
"Due to a freight train derailment, Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 will detour between St. Louis and Chicago missing all intermediate stops. Alternate transportation will be provided for passengers scheduled to board between St. Louis and Chicago. Additionally, Amtrak Lincoln Service (operating between Chicago and St. Louis) trains 303, 306 and 307 are canceled. Passengers onboard Lincoln Service train 300, which was already en route and is terminating at SPI, are being provided substitute bus transportation."
Service updates are available on Twitter at @AmtrakAlerts.
ISU said there was no imminent danger to the campus community, but students living nearby who have concerns can email the Dean of Students Office email at deanofstudents@ilstu.edu. Staff are monitoring this email address.
Because of the derailment, the Children's Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal canceled the Glow, Climb, Splash member events for Saturday and announced those events would be rescheduled. Staff will contact ticket holders with further instructions.
"The staff is watching the developing situation and will make a decision about Sunday playtimes later today," museum officials said in a social media post.