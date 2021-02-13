Central Illinois freight train derailment leaves wreckage, interrupts Amtrak service

As of 2 p.m., Ameren Illinois was reporting 46 McLean county residences without power.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency is working with the Normal Fire Department, ISU, and other community agencies and organizations. There is a possibility of an extended power outage to replace broken poles and the EMA is waiting for additional information from Ameren. Officials said they have plans developed to assist residents that live in the affected area if the need arises.

A Pantagraph photographer at the scene reported that the train was heading north and more than a dozen cars are off the tracks.

Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.

"Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away," he said.

ISU student Trevor Tanke said the building where he was staying often shakes slightly when there are strong wind gusts, but what he experienced early Saturday was jarringly different.

"It shook for like 15, 20 seconds, and we were like, 'Wow. Was that an earthquake?'" he said. He looked out the window and didn't see anything.