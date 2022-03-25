 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centreville man killed in single-car crash on I-255

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Centreville man was killed Thursday night when his vehicle veered off the interstate, struck a concrete barrier and burst into flames, police said.

Kevin L. Clark Jr., 30, was driving northbound on I-255 near I-64 just after 10:30 p.m. when his 2017 Ford Fusion traveled off the left side of the road and hit a barrier, an Illinois State Police report said.

Clark's vehicle caught fire in the crash. He was fatally injured, state troopers said. The crash closed I-255 for about two hours.

