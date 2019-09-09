Subscribe for 99¢
Storm clouds over Alton, Illinois

A truck drives east out of Alton over the Clark Bridge as clouds from a severe thunderstorm roll in on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. St. Louis is under excessive heat warning until Saturday, July 20, 2019 at at 8 p.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ALTON — Clark Bridge, which connects Missouri and Illinois along U.S. 67, will be restricted to a single lane each direction beginning Monday.

The restrictions are necessary to allow crews to make repairs to the 25-year-old structure.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Transportation says.

IDOT warns motorists to expect delays, and consider alternate routes during this period.

Keeley & Sons Inc. of East St. Louis is the contractor on the project.

 

