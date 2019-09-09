ALTON — Clark Bridge, which connects Missouri and Illinois along U.S. 67, will be restricted to a single lane each direction beginning Monday.
The restrictions are necessary to allow crews to make repairs to the 25-year-old structure.
Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Transportation says.
IDOT warns motorists to expect delays, and consider alternate routes during this period.
Keeley & Sons Inc. of East St. Louis is the contractor on the project.