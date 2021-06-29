Closing soon: Mass vaccination site at Collinsville convention center

COLLINSVILLE — A COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Collinsville is set to close at the end of the day Saturday, the Madison County Health Department said.
The Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, will offer its final COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It opened as a vaccination site in January.
Until the closure, the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to anyone 12 and older; those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Appointments are preferred, but not necessary. Appointments can be scheduled at www.madisonchd.org or by calling 618-692-8954, ext. 2.
Earlier this month, the county's director of public health said the site would be closing because the vaccine is now widely available throughout the area.
The decision mirrors those made by county health departments across the region as mass vaccination sites close in favor of smaller sites that target populations with low rates of inoculation.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, nearly 42% of Madison County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lower than Illinois' statewide rate of 48%.