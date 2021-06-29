Closing soon: Mass vaccination site at Collinsville convention center

COLLINSVILLE — A COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Collinsville is set to close at the end of the day Saturday, the Madison County Health Department said.

The Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, will offer its final COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It opened as a vaccination site in January.

Until the closure, the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to anyone 12 and older; those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments are preferred, but not necessary. Appointments can be scheduled at www.madisonchd.org or by calling 618-692-8954, ext. 2.

Earlier this month, the county's director of public health said the site would be closing because the vaccine is now widely available throughout the area.