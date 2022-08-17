 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Collinsville remains under boil order after water main break

  • 0

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville has issued a boil order after a water main break late Tuesday.

The break is in the 9500 block of Collinsville Road, near the city's water treatment plant. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In all, more than 25,000 residents are affected. The order is expected to last until at least Thursday morning. The city will update its website and Facebook page when the order is lifted. 

Water that will be used for drinking or cooking should first be brought to a boil for at least five minutes. City officials also asked people to turn off their ice machines and throw away any ice.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News