Collinsville remains under boil order after water main break

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville has issued a boil order after a water main break late Tuesday.

The break is in the 9500 block of Collinsville Road, near the city's water treatment plant. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In all, more than 25,000 residents are affected. The order is expected to last until at least Thursday morning. The city will update its website and Facebook page when the order is lifted.

Water that will be used for drinking or cooking should first be brought to a boil for at least five minutes. City officials also asked people to turn off their ice machines and throw away any ice.