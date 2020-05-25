Coronavirus cases up nearly 8% in Missouri over the last week

ST. LOUIS — As Missouri wraps up a Memorial Day weekend that saw its holiday revelers attract national attention for disregarding social distancing orders, the latest official data show that the state’s coronavirus caseload has already been rising steadily over the past week.

Missouri has now seen 12,167 cases of the virus, state officials reported Monday. The statewide total is up 7.9% over the last seven days.

The virus’ caseload has recently been growing at an even steeper rate in Illinois, according to official testing data.

On Monday, updated data from the state said it was up to 112,017 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

A week ago, the state had 96,485 known cases of the virus — making for a 16.1% increase over the past seven days.

St. Louis County, which leads Missouri for cases and deaths, reported 56 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,690. The county also recorded two more deaths, bringing the total to 387.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member