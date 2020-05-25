You are the owner of this article.
Coronavirus cases up nearly 8% in Missouri over the last week
Coronavirus cases up nearly 8% in Missouri over the last week

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS — As Missouri wraps up a Memorial Day weekend that saw its holiday revelers attract national attention for disregarding social distancing orders, the latest official data show that the state’s coronavirus caseload has already been rising steadily over the past week.

Missouri has now seen 12,167 cases of the virus, state officials reported Monday. The statewide total is up 7.9% over the last seven days.

The virus’ caseload has recently been growing at an even steeper rate in Illinois, according to official testing data.

On Monday, updated data from the state said it was up to 112,017 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

A week ago, the state had 96,485 known cases of the virus — making for a 16.1% increase over the past seven days.

St. Louis County, which leads Missouri for cases and deaths, reported 56 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,690. The county also recorded two more deaths, bringing the total to 387.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

