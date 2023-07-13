MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County coroner's office on Thursday identified the three men who died one day earlier in the crash of a Greyhound bus that was bound for St. Louis.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 70. The bus, coming from Indianapolis, crashed into three tractor-trailers that were parked on a ramp near a the Silver Lake Rest Area in Madison County. About 30 people were on the bus. Four were taken by helicopter to the hospital, 10 were taken by ambulance and three people were killed. The truck drivers were not injured.