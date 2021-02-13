Dangerous cold, snow forecast through the weekend in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Saturday's light snow will be followed by bitter cold, dangerous wind chills and the possibility of inches of snow Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday began with temperatures in the single digits, with an expected high of 13 degrees Fahrenheit and a low Saturday night of 1 degree. Sunday could see a high of 8 degrees.

A wind chill advisory was in effect until noon Saturday, with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero. Another begins Saturday at 6 p.m. and lasts through Monday at 6 p.m., with wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

Daytime wind chills will still be 5 to 20 degrees below zero.

Beyond the obvious advice to dress in layers, the weather service advises covering all exposed skin to prevent hypothermia or frostbite.

There is a "high likelihood" of snow beginning Sunday and extending through Monday, with two to five inches possible, particularly along and to the south of Interstate 70, the weather service said.

