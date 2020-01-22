Dare we say 'wintry mix' again, St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis metro has an upcoming tricky weather forecast that could bring snow, sleet and rain.
A temperature swing is adding an extra layer of uncertainty for forecasters. Precipitation is coming, but the temperatures will determine what kind of precipitation it is.
Temperatures could be as low as 30 Wednesday night, or as high as 34. That means the difference between freezing rain and just rain with minor icing issues.
Precipitation should start between about 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Doug Tilly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it probably will come in the form of rain and snow.
Sometime around midnight Wednesday, Tilly said he expects the precipitation should switch over to freezing rain or sleet. Freezing rain is liquid when it hits the ground and then freezes on surfaces. Sleet is water droplets that freeze in the air and fall as small pellets of ice.
Through Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis metro area could get a half-inch of snow in most areas or an inch of snow and sleet, Tilly said. The metro area is under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday.
On Thursday night, the precipitation should be switching back over to snow again, with snowfall ending by about 9 a.m. Friday, Tilly said.
"It's a mess," Tilly said. The National Weather Service uses computer models to help predict weather. "The models aren't being real clear on what to expect. We're talking about three days, and we've got a little bit of everything mixed in there."
The round of snow ending Friday morning could amount to about an inch of snow. Friday's high temperature could be in the mid to upper 30s.
This forecast comes on the heels of a call last Friday for a wintry mix -- a forecast that spurred most area schools to cancel classes Friday, anticipating a snow and sleet storm that never came.
Why the missed forecast? Tilly said two things happened. First, he said the precipitation didn't move in, as expected, and dried up before it got here. And second, since the first round didn't arrive, temperatures warmed up more quickly and the area ended up with freezing rain instead of snow and sleet.