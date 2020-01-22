Dare we say 'wintry mix' again, St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis metro has an upcoming tricky weather forecast that could bring snow, sleet and rain.

A temperature swing is adding an extra layer of uncertainty for forecasters. Precipitation is coming, but the temperatures will determine what kind of precipitation it is.

Temperatures could be as low as 30 Wednesday night, or as high as 34. That means the difference between freezing rain and just rain with minor icing issues.

Precipitation should start between about 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Doug Tilly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it probably will come in the form of rain and snow.

Sometime around midnight Wednesday, Tilly said he expects the precipitation should switch over to freezing rain or sleet. Freezing rain is liquid when it hits the ground and then freezes on surfaces. Sleet is water droplets that freeze in the air and fall as small pellets of ice.

Through Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis metro area could get a half-inch of snow in most areas or an inch of snow and sleet, Tilly said. The metro area is under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday.