Days after she was sworn in, Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller facing criticism for invoking Adolf Hitler during speech

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also condemned Miller’s statements.

“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference. “Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party. If Rep. Miller was the least bit interested in history, she would visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center to learn just how wrong Hitler really was.”

Even before she took office, Miller had vowed to join a group of Republicans trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump. Congress convened earlier Wednesday in a joint session for what was supposed to be a ceremonial count of the Electoral College votes to cement Biden’s victory.

“I promised to stand with President Donald Trump, and I will keep that promise by objecting to the tainted election results on Grange,” Miller, who won the heavily Republican 15th District seat in the November election, tweeted last week. She replaced Shimkus, of Collinsville, who spent 12 terms in Congress and decided not to run for reelection in 2019.

The count was interrupted by chaos, however, as mob stormed the Capitol and the building was locked down.