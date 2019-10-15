ALTON — An Amazon delivery driver was caught by a resident urinating in view of several homes and an elementary school on Sunday morning, and later fired by the online retail giant.
Resident Marcus Wahl was inside his house on Patterson Place at about 10:30 a.m. when he heard booming music coming from outside. He looked and saw an Amazon delivery truck, parked at the dead end of the street, across from West Elementary School. Next to the delivery truck stood a man, facing the bushes, clearly urinating.
"My 6-year-old could have seen that," he said.
Wahl took out his phone to take a video, and then complained to Amazon.
"Why can't you just go to a gas station or something, you know, like everybody else?" Wahl said.
On the other hand, Wahl said, he sympathized with the driver: If he's stopping to pee in a bush, how much pressure is he under to stick to the Amazon schedule?
Amazon got back to Wahl and apologized, offering him a $50 gift card.
“This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners," Amazon said in a statement sent to the Post-Dispatch late Monday. "This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’ve reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience.”
Last year Business Insider spoke to dozens of Amazon delivery drivers who described grueling schedules. Some said that drivers would urinate in bottles kept inside their delivery trucks.