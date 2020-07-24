Deputy fire chief: 9 Alton firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19

ALTON — Seven Alton firefighters are recovering from coronavirus Friday, according to the city's deputy fire chief.
A total of nine firefighters in the department have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Two returned to work after making a full recovery, and several others have been quarantined.
Alton has a total of 46 firefighters, said Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman.
Seventy-one Madison County residents had died of coronavirus as of Thursday, and 1,655 people had tested positive.
Back in May, the The Madison County Board of Health approved a resolution for businesses to reopen, defying at the time the governor's stay at home orders.
