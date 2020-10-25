Diocese of Belleville priest removed from ministry, accused of 'inappropriate conduct'

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A priest at two rural parishes in the Diocese of Belleville has been suspended from ministry after he was accused of "inappropriate conduct" with a minor.

The Rev. Anthony Onyango, who was pastor at both St. Bernard Parish in Albers and St. Damian parish in Damiansville, was removed from ministry this week, Bishop Michael McGovern wrote in a letter to the parishes' Clinton County parishioners Thursday.

The allegations came to the diocese this week and involve a minor at one of the two parishes, though the diocese will not disclose which parish or the minor's age or gender, Msgr. John Myler, the spokesman for the Diocese, said Sunday.

"We don't want to compromise the identity of the person who made the allegation," Myler said.

Myler noted that the allegations involve "inappropriate conduct that was not sexual," but would not give specifics of what the priest is accused of doing.

Within 12 hours of the allegation coming to the diocese, Onyango was removed from his residence at St. Bernard and is staying at another Catholic residence not connected to a school or parish, Myler said.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and other civil authorities, Myler said.