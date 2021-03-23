Duckworth threatens Biden nominees over lack of diversity

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday said the lack of Asian-American or Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is “not acceptable” and threatened to withhold her vote on key nominations until the administration addresses the matter.

Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, told reporters that she raised her concerns to White House officials earlier on Tuesday.

Her threat to withhold support could complicate matters for Biden as moves forward with other high-level administration and judicial appointments that require Senate confirmation in an evenly divided Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris holds a tie-breaking vote.

The senator, who is of Thai descent and had been under consideration for a cabinet role, noted that presidents over the last 20 years have included have included AAPI people in their cabinets.

“I’ve been talking to them for months and they’re still not aggressive, so I’m not going to be voting for any nominee from the White House other than diversity nominees,” Duckworth told reporters. “I’ll be a no on everyone until they figure this out.”

Biden officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Duckworth’s threat to withhold support for nominees.