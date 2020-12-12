East Alton man says he got Chicago parking ticket notice when he’s never been to Chicago — and he’s not alone

A St. Louis area man is in a fight to clear not his name, but his license plate.

East Alton resident Doyle Hornbeck got a City of Chicago parking ticket notice in the mail, but said he has never even been to the Windy City. CBS Chicago Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found Hornbeck is not the only one to whom this has happened.

Hornbeck did not quite know what to think when he got the $100 parking ticket notice in the mail in October.

“Originally, I just figured that there was an honest mistake made,” he said.

That's because on the date that the original ticket was issued, July 26, Hornbeck said he and his wife were not at 180 N. Columbus Dr. near the Fairmont Hotel downtown as the ticket claims. He said they had traveled from a Missouri resort to Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka.

Hornbeck has the receipts to prove that was where he was at the time, and he submitted one to the Chicago Finance Department – thinking that would take care of it. But an administrative law judge didn’t budge.