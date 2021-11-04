 Skip to main content
Eastbound I-270 to close near Edwardsville, Glen Carbon for weekend pavement repairs
MADISON COUNTY — Eastbound Interstate 270 between I-55/70 and I-255 will close this weekend to allow crews to make needed repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

That means there won’t be access to eastbound I-270 from I-55/70, Illinois 159 or Illinois 157 from about 6 p.m. Friday until 5 am. Monday, weather permitting.

A detour will be marked. The repairs are part of a continuing series of roadwork; last weekend, the westbound lanes were closed.

