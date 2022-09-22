Electric car racing sees slow start at Metro East track, but may find traction in future

Electric vehicle racing has been slow off the starting line at the St. Louis area’s most prominent racetrack, which tried to launch a new division of races for the cars this year, but never had enough drivers turn out.

From April to August, World Wide Technology Raceway in the Metro East dangled regular invitations for drivers to have their electric vehicles participate in drag racing. But only a small handful ever showed up to the track, all season — not enough for the new racing class to materialize.

Yet track officials are not pulling the proverbial plug on their efforts, and plan to resume the push next year. In fact, organizers still envision that the future of racing — like the automotive world, itself — will become increasingly electric.

With that shift underway, the track simply wants to plan ahead and be prepared for the new class of racers — whenever they’re ready.

“We need to get ahead of this,” said John Bisci, director of media relations for the raceway. “So when the demand is there, it’s like, ‘Hey, come on down.’... Sooner or later, you’re going to get people racing them.”

Indeed, the transition of electric vehicles to the racetrack seems inevitable — and is gaining some traction in certain places and at different levels of racing. For example, the National Hot Rod Association has welcomed electric vehicles into different race divisions, and there is also a Formula E class for the cars, similar to the single-seat Formula One racing.

It’s a logical new frontier amid the rise and expanding adoption of electric vehicles across society. The move away from internal combustion engines and toward electric vehicles is rippling across the auto industry’s biggest companies and entire nations — with countries like Norway already seeing sales of the vehicles overtake their fuel-burning counterparts, last year.

Seemingly anything with a motor is fair game for the conversion. Even Zambonis are increasingly becoming electric.

As electric vehicles proliferate, World Wide Technology Raceway wants to help coax them onto area tracks — a process they figured wouldn’t be an instantaneous success.

“We’ve got to start somewhere and let them know we’re interested,” said Bisci. “It will evolve and it will become a reality. It just needs to do so naturally.”

He listed some reasons for why the class of electric vehicle racing might not have panned out, this year. On one hand, he said drivers with the vehicles could be afraid to “beat up” their day-to-day mode of transit. He also said that the track will keep working on getting the word out, and doing what they can to make the prospect of races more attractive to electric vehicle drivers.

Meanwhile, some members of the local community of electric vehicle drivers offer their own reasons.

One is that — for now, at least — it’s simply a difficult numbers game, with a relatively small percentage of drivers interested in drag racing and a small percentage of vehicles being electric.

“You put those together and there’s not a broad audience of electric drag racers,” said John VonBokel, a co-founding member of the St. Louis Tesla Enthusiasts, a club devoted to electric cars. (VonBokel on Tuesday, for instance, said he was driving an electric Rivian truck.)

While the pool of potential racers will grow as electric cars proliferate, VonBokel said there is already a local contingent of the vehicle owners who are interested in racing. Many of them, though, are interested in testing their mettle in competition against cars with conventional engines — like “Mustangs and Camaros and whatever else” — instead of other electric vehicles, or EVs, he said.

“The general consensus is that EV owners enjoy racing amongst gas cars,” said VonBokel. “It’s fun to show them — the traditional racing folks — what EVs can do.”

At least one other member of the group echoed a similar sentiment on its Facebook page.

“Racing the same exact cars in a bracket race is less exciting than picking on a loud race car with your silent EV,” wrote Jonathan Foster.

If, or when, electric vehicle racing catches on, it will require certain adjustments for drivers and fans, alike — especially in a sport where many say the roar of engines is part of the excitement. For example, Bisci described the slightly disorienting experience of watching an electric dragster compete.

“It was very strange for your eye to see. ... All you hear is the tire chattering,” he said. “He went 195 miles per hour and there’s no noise. ... It took some getting used to.”