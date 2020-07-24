Expect lane restrictions along a stretch of I-255 near Cahokia starting Monday
0 comments

Expect lane restrictions along a stretch of I-255 near Cahokia starting Monday

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CAHOKIA — Crews will restrict traffic intermittently on all lanes along a southern portion of Interstate 255 in St. Clair County during a two-week period starting Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions of I-255 from 0.2 miles north of Illinois 157 to Illinois 15, I-255 ramps at Illinois 15, I-255 ramps at Mousette Lane and I-255 ramps at Illinois 157 will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only.

Work will be suspended between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to peak hour restrictions. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement, IDOT said in a news release.

  

Road work ahead
123rf.com
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports