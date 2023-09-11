DECATUR, Ill. — An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The company contacted the Decatur Fire Department but said it did not know the cause of the explosion.

ADM said in an email to The Associated Press early Monday that it had no additional information at the time.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen shooting high into the air above the facility in a video posted by WCIA-TV.

ADM plant explosion/fire caught on our weather camera in Decatur, IL. pic.twitter.com/Q2cifRRlnp — Kevin Lighty - WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) September 11, 2023

A number of people at the scene and in posts on social media said they felt the explosion from their homes. Hugh Reeves, who lives across Lake Decatur from the facility, told the Herald & Review that he was sitting on his couch when he heard a loud explosion that shook the house. He ran outside and saw smoke billowing into the skyline.

The Decatur Police Department did not have detailed information, but Sgt. W. Brett Hill told the Herald & Review the department and other first responders were continuing to receive updates throughout the evening.

“But it is still under an active investigation,” he said Sunday night. “We ask that people not travel to that area unnecessarily.”

Decatur is located about 40 miles east of Springfield and about 120 miles northeast of St. Louis.