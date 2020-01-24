Family of Swansea firefighter killed in crash to launch nonprofit

“I can say wholeheartedly that if he knew about his (daughter) that he would have been thrilled,” Bishop said. “I think she was his gift to us. We didn’t get to say goodbye to him, but we got to say hello to her.”

Bishop and her brother Todd Korves hope that Brett’s First Responders will help fill in the gap where another nonprofit group, Backstoppers, can’t. Backstoppers assists first responders killed in the line of duty. Since Brett Korves was killed while off duty, his family relied on the kindness of the Swansea Fire Department and its wide network of friends and supporters.

“We want to be able to kind of give back to everybody in the same way some people have given to us,” Todd Korves said. “We want to be able to help people who were not able to get as much support as our family was ... We want to help people with funeral costs or day care or when their hot water heater goes out, or their roof goes bad.”