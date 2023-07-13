MADISON COUNTY — A federal agency on Thursday outlined the factors it is investigating that may have led to a fatal Greyhound bus crash here.

"With regard to this tragedy, we are particularly interested in issues related to rest area safety, bus occupant protection, and potential driver fatigue and medical fitness," said Thomas Chapman, a board member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The bus crashed early Wednesday morning near a rest area here, killing three and injuring at least 14, officials said.

Occupants said the bus began drifting off the highway before it crashed — some felt it running over the rumble strips just on the side of the road. The bus then hit three tractor-trailers parked on the shoulder of the Silver Lake rest area ramp. The force of the impact sheered off the right side of the bus.

Chapman said the safety board’s investigators arrived Wednesday night at the scene.

Safety at rest areas is an issue, he said.

Investigators will stay on scene for four to six days, Chapman said. He anticipates a final report in 12 to 24 months.

The safety investigation, Chapman said, works parallel to a law enforcement investigation being conducted by the Illinois State Police.

The safety board is also working with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation, Chapman said.

Chapman encouraged witnesses with information to contact the agency at witness@ntsb.gov or 866-328-6347.

“Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened, and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again,” Chapman said.

“On behalf of all of us at NTSB, I want to express our profound condolences to the survivors and to the family and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy,” he continued.

The Madison County coroner's office on Thursday identified the three men who died as Juan Vasquez, 34, of Passaic, New Jersey; Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Arizona; and Bradley Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois.

About 30 people were on the bus. Four were taken by helicopter to the hospital and 10 by ambulance. The truck drivers were not injured.

All three who died were pronounced dead at the scene around 3:15 a.m.

