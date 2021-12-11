First day on the job: New driver says she was headed back to the Amazon warehouse when disaster struck

EDWARDSVILLE — Cranes pulled apart sections of the collapsed Amazon warehouse Saturday morning as rescue crews searched for possible victims of Friday night’s tornado. Employees and friends watched tow trucks remove dozens of damaged vehicles, some crushed under the collapsed portion of the building.

For Gina Wills, among those who had gathered at at Gateway Commerce Drive outside the warehouse, the experience was overwhelming.

Wills, 27, was on for her first day as a delivery driver with a third-party Amazon delivery service partner. She was finishing her last delivery in Florissant when she heard sirens.

Wills had started her day at 9 a.m. and worked into the evening. As she headed back to the warehouse, her dispatcher encouraged her to make haste to beat the tornado, she said.

But then another driver was locked out of their van, and Wills was called to help, she said. Were it not for that call, Wills would have been at the warehouse when it was hit. Soon after, Wills’ supervisor told her not to return to the warehouse, so she went back to her home in Cahokia Heights — Amazon Prime van, and all.