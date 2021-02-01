First slave freed by Abraham Lincoln now buried under pavement in Peoria

Nance resisted relocation with Cromwell, her stance remarkable for a Black girl not yet 14 years old. In return for her boldness, she was locked inside a windowless salt house — essentially solitary confinement — for a week. After that, Cromwell forcibly took her from Springfield to his home in Sangamotown.

But Nance still had plenty of fight left.

Despite the court-ordered sale, Cox kept filing petitions in an attempt to keep hold of his possessions, including his indentured servants. During a hearing in Sangamon County Court, Nance testified that (despite auction records otherwise) she had given no consent to the sale of any contract: “It is not true that I, Nance, voluntarily and of my own free will, agreed to go with Cromwell to his house in Sangamotown, nor is it true I still live with Cromwell by my own choice.”

The case went to the Illinois Supreme Court in Vandalia. But justices ignored her plea and ruled against Cox: Her consent made no difference, as the sale had been legal.

Still, Cox kept up the fight with repeated appeals regarding Nance and the court-forced sale.

“Thomas Cox went to the Illinois Supreme Court more than anyone in history,” Adams says with a chuckle. “And he lost every time.”