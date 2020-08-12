Flash flood warning issued for drenched St. Louis area

A St. Louis firefighter walks around the edge of floodwater with stalled vehicles on Vandeventer Avenue after a thunderstorm dumped heavy amounts of rain over St. Louis causing flash flooding in numerous area of the city on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday for portions of the St. Louis area as thunderstorms once again brought heavy rain to the region.
The warning applied to St. Louis city, east St. Louis County, southwestern Madison County and northwest St. Clair County. It remains in effect until 4:15 p.m.
The weather service advised people not to travel, and if they were on roads, to not drive through flooded areas. Wednesday's rainfall could create "life threatening flash flooding" of creeks, streams, streets and underpasses, the weather service said.
High water along Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis left vehicles stuck at the intersections of Delmar Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard.
Wednesday's high is anticipated to reach 87 degrees, with a low of 72.
The weather service predicted a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms for Thursday, with similar temperatures to Wednesday.
Heavy rain and strong winds on Monday brought down trees and utility lines, knocking out power to tens of thousands of Ameren customers.
Storms leave many without power
John Wayne Santschi, 5, grabs his toy saw ready to hack away at a tree that missed crashing into his house by six inches on East Second Street in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. His mother Brittany Santschi said that she barely heard the tree land with the swirling winds and rain outside. "We went in the closet and said some prayers," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
Moriah Elchinger reads assembly instructions to her father Greg Watkins as he builds a new generator outside their home on Oak Avenue in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. After some troubleshooting they had it humming, ready to power two refrigerators, a fan, phone chargers and most importantly to them, their wireless router while awaiting a return of power. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
Moriah Elchinger and her father Greg Watkins celebrate a working new generator outside their home on Oak Avenue in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. After some troubleshooting the two had it humming, ready to power two refrigerators, a fan, phone chargers and most importantly to them, their wireless router while awaiting a return of power. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Fallen tree kills woman in Pevely
A fallen tree killed a woman during Monday evening's storm in the 1000 block of Sunridge Trail South on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The woman and her boyfriend had gone outside to try to move a shell for a Jeep. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
Jesse Santschi, left, 3, and his brother John Wayne Santschi, 5, use their tools to hack away at a tree that missed crashing into their house by six inches on East Second Street in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. The boys' mother Brittany Santschi said that she barely heard the tree land with the swirling winds and rain outside. "We went in the closet and said some prayers," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
Mike Stegall cuts away some roots of a fallen tree at Brittany Santschi's home on East Second Street in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Santschi said that she barely heard the tree land within six inches of her home as wind swirled and rain fell outside. "We went in the closet and said some prayers," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
A tree that fell in Monday evening's storm from Grant's Farm on to Eddie and Park Road snapped a power pole as the area awaits clearing on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
Jesse Santschi, 3, grabs his toy hammer ready to hack away at a tree that missed crashing into his house by six inches on East Second Street in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. His mother Brittany Santschi said that she barely heard the tree land with the swirling winds and rain outside. "We went in the closet and said some prayers," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Storms leave many without power
Jesse Santschi, left, 3, and his brother John Wayne Santschi, 5, play where a massive tree fell six inches from their house on East Second Street in Pevely on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Their mother Brittany Santschi said that she barely heard the tree land with the swirling winds and rain outside. "We went in the closet and said some prayers," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Trees damaged and toppled in St. Charles
City of St. Charles workers clear a tree limb partially covering the road along South Riverside Drive in St. Charles on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Severe storms toppled several trees and took down large limbs in the area Tuesday evening. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Trees damaged and toppled in St. Charles
A tree limb lays on the hood of a car parked at Boone's Lick Trail Inn on South Main Street in St. Charles on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Severe storms toppled several trees and took down large limbs in the area Tuesday evening. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Trees damaged and toppled in St. Charles
A man bikes past a tree partially covering the road along the 1100 block of South Main Street in St. Charles on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Severe storms toppled several trees and took down large limbs in the area Tuesday evening. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Trees damaged and toppled in St. Charles
A man drives past a tree partially covering the road along the 1100 block of South Main Street in St. Charles on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Severe storms toppled several trees and took down large limbs in the area Tuesday evening. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Trees damaged and toppled in St. Charles
City of St. Charles workers clear a tree limb partially covering the road along South Riverside Drive in St. Charles on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Severe storms toppled several trees and took down large limbs in the area Tuesday evening. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Trees damaged and toppled in St. Charles
Rebecca Lenggel, left, and Kathy Boerigter walk past a tree partially covering the road along the 1100 block of South Main Street in St. Charles on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The pair walked past the tree the night before shortly after it had fallen and was covering the road entirely. Severe storms toppled several trees and took down large limbs in the area Tuesday evening. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
