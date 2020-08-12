You are the owner of this article.
Flash flood warning issued for drenched St. Louis area
featured

Flash flood warning issued for drenched St. Louis area

Thunderstorm floods St. Louis streets, multiple cars stuck in flash floodwaters

A St. Louis firefighter walks around the edge of floodwater with stalled vehicles on Vandeventer Avenue after a thunderstorm dumped heavy amounts of rain over St. Louis causing flash flooding in numerous area of the city on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.  Photo by Colter Peterson, Cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday for portions of the St. Louis area as thunderstorms once again brought heavy rain to the region. 

The warning applied to St. Louis city, east St. Louis County, southwestern Madison County and northwest St. Clair County. It remains in effect until 4:15 p.m.

The weather service advised people not to travel, and if they were on roads, to not drive through flooded areas. Wednesday's rainfall could create "life threatening flash flooding" of creeks, streams, streets and underpasses, the weather service said.

High water along Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis left vehicles stuck at the intersections of Delmar Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard. 

Wednesday's high is anticipated to reach 87 degrees, with a low of 72.

The weather service predicted a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms for Thursday, with similar temperatures to Wednesday.

Heavy rain and strong winds on Monday brought down trees and utility lines, knocking out power to tens of thousands of Ameren customers.

