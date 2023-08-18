ST. LOUIS — Complaints about regional flood risks and longstanding levee controversies were the focus of a Thursday public hearing held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mississippi River Commission.

The event was part of the commission’s multi-stop tour of the Mississippi River aboard a massive, 241-foot diesel towboat — the largest such boat on the river. The meeting was one in a series along the Mississippi.

The commission helps oversee basin-wide river management issues such as flood control, navigation and environmental policy.

Repeat flood issues, and escalating risks from high water, were main topics that anchored the testimony from the morning’s speakers — many of whom referred to greater threats from climate change, plus trends and policies that exacerbate runoff or push river levels higher.

Some attendees attributed particular blame to regional levees, referencing controversies about some of the structures that are higher than authorized — and that push floodwater onto other areas that don’t have the same protection.

“This puts additional water on those with smaller levees,” said Chuck Williamson, who lives in the South Shore subdivision of St. Charles County, near the Mississippi River. He spoke Thursday on behalf of concerned residents from St. Charles, Lincoln and Pike counties in his role as a board member for Neighbors of the Mississippi, a group that tracks flood issues.

Williamson expressed alarm — and opposition — regarding federal legislation that he says could further raise levees north of St. Louis that have stoked local disputes about flood risk, over the years.

“Raising levees won’t solve the problem — it has created the problem,” he said.

Other speakers voiced similar concerns about river constriction, referring to “pinch points” that can help push floodwater higher, and pointing to levee setback projects as a good example of work that can help alleviate flood risk.

Still, many communities see levees as a coveted form of protection in the face of a more volatile river.

For example, after costly and repeated fights against high water in recent years, riverfront towns like Kimmswick, south of St. Louis, are seeking improved flood defenses — with a levee at or near the top of its wish list.

“If anyone has a spare levee, the City of Kimmswick would like it,” said Mayor Phil Stang, who was also representing fellow mayors throughout the river basin affiliated with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

But rather than simply building levees ever-higher and attempting to out-engineer worsening flood risks, Stang and others argued that more emphasis — and funding — up and down the river should be devoted to “green infrastructure” projects that harness natural features, such as wetlands, to help corral floodwater and reduce impacts from high water.

Stang, for instance, pointed to how a project centered around Horseshoe Lake, in the Metro East, has helped absorb water diverted from surrounding communities, including during major storm events, such as the extreme rainfall and severe flash flooding that struck the region last summer. Stang called on that same type of work to be expanded through available funding unlocked by major federal spending packages.

But multiple speakers stressed that river flooding is not the only — or even the primary — threat they face. Even within levee districts that safely wall off the river, people and property face risks from internal flooding, triggered by downpours that are growing more severe, thanks to a warmer atmosphere capable of holding and releasing more water.

“We are fighting more flooding internally, and at a higher frequency,” said Rick Fancher, the executive director of the Metro East Sanitary District. He added that, nowadays, it’s “pretty standard” to get problematic downpours that dump 3 or more inches of rain on the region.

Multiple speakers stressed that they hope to see the Corps and other policymakers take urgent action to address well-established and widely recognized problems — and not wait for years of further studies.

“We’re tired of studying,” said Russell Schwarm, a farmer who lives near Vandalia, Illinois. “Let’s do something.”