Four-legged friends more often getting second chance in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — There are no slow days at the Madison County animal control center, its deputy director says, as there will always be more feral cats and stray dogs in need of a home.

But these days a far larger proportion of those animals that arrive at the county's Animal Care and Control in Edwardsville will not be killed. That's because county officials have worked over the past four years to decrease the number that are euthanized in an effort to become a no-kill shelter.

“People have got to spay and neuter their animals,” lamented Katherine Conder, the deputy director. “There are just too many.”

About 32% of the dogs and nearly 60% of the cats brought to Animal Care and Control in 2016 were euthanized. County leaders a year later passed a resolution to become a no-kill community by Dec. 31, 2021. To be considered no-kill, at least 90% of the animals brought to a shelter must be rescued and placed in a home. Madison County has reached that benchmark ahead of schedule.

The numbers have improved to the point where as of last year only about 9% of the dogs taken in by Madison County Animal Control were euthanized. Those were considered non-adoptable, too aggressive or too sick or injured. Meanwhile, only about 7% of cats taken in were euthanized for being non-adoptable in some way.