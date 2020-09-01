Four-legged friends more often getting second chance in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — There are no slow days at the Madison County animal control center, its deputy director says, as there will always be more feral cats and stray dogs in need of a home.
But these days a far larger proportion of those animals that arrive at the county's Animal Care and Control in Edwardsville will not be killed. That's because county officials have worked over the past four years to decrease the number that are euthanized in an effort to become a no-kill shelter.
“People have got to spay and neuter their animals,” lamented Katherine Conder, the deputy director. “There are just too many.”
About 32% of the dogs and nearly 60% of the cats brought to Animal Care and Control in 2016 were euthanized. County leaders a year later passed a resolution to become a no-kill community by Dec. 31, 2021. To be considered no-kill, at least 90% of the animals brought to a shelter must be rescued and placed in a home. Madison County has reached that benchmark ahead of schedule.
The numbers have improved to the point where as of last year only about 9% of the dogs taken in by Madison County Animal Control were euthanized. Those were considered non-adoptable, too aggressive or too sick or injured. Meanwhile, only about 7% of cats taken in were euthanized for being non-adoptable in some way.
“I think this is something a lot of people wanted,” county board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “This isn’t just a trend here in the county, but all over the country … this involved a change of attitude in animal control (and) a different approach to working with animal rescue groups.”
Prenzler and others give Conder much of the credit for saving the lives of many four-legged friends, in large part because of the connections Conder has made with about 50 regional shelters and others as far away as Chicago and Iowa.
Animal control has cooperated for years with the shelter directly next door, the Metro East Humane Society. Rescuers come by Animal Care and Control routinely to pick up animals, spay and neuter them and then adopt them out. But now there are more shelters to take the pressure off the humane society.
“Now that (Conder) is down there, she’s made so many other connections with shelters,” Metro East Humane Society Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. Madison County "hired an amazing person who is doing a stellar job,” Schmidt added.
Nationally, the number of no-kill shelters and no-kill communities is rapidly increasing, according to the Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare group with adoption centers and clinics in several U.S. cities.
Illinois ranks 14th in the nation for the number of shelter pets that are euthanized, according to Best Friends. On an annual basis, 11,400 more dogs and cats need to be rescued for the state to reach no-kill status. Missouri is closer to that goal — the state is about average in terms of shelter pet deaths, and needs about 6,500 more dogs and cats to be saved if Missouri is to be considered a no-kill state. St. Louis has been no-kill since last year, when it contracted with the nonprofit Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL to operate the city shelter.
Consultants with Best Friends helped Madison County move toward its no-kill goal. Best Friends Midwest Regional Director Stacy Rogers said cats face particularly dire circumstances nationally: For every dog put down, two cats are euthanized.
“Working on your community cat issue is a big key,” Rogers said. “Madison County has done really well working with their partner, the Metro East Humane Society, which is operating a barn cat program … We’re thrilled with how quickly they’ve moved forward in just a couple years.”
At the same time, Madison County animal control has suffered financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, staff said. Two animal control workers were laid off. Conder was glad to get a vehicle that was previously used to carry prisoners and refurbish it to transport animals.
The work is also emotionally draining, Conder said recently, standing in the animal control facility as dogs barked and whimpered in their kennels and cats yowled their displeasure at being caged. Conder has taken several dogs and cats to her own home, and sometimes uses her car to take animals to shelters. Animal control workers have spent time working with animals deemed "aggressive" to see if there was hope for them to be properly socialized. It’s all worth it, she said, if an animal finds a loving home.
“I take this very seriously,” Conder said. “Animals are my passion. It’s what I do … (but) it’s never-ending. There’s never a day where there’s nothing coming in.”
