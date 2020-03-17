Free bus rides in Madison County during coronavirus pandemic

MADISON COUNTY— Bus fares in Madison County will be suspended starting Wednesday to eliminate the passing of cash, tokens and bus passes between passengers and drivers, according to Madison County Transit.
Also included are the transit's runabout paratransit services for elderly and disabled riders.
The Alton, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City and Wood River transfer stations will remain available as bus stops, but those buildings will close.
The transit board has not reduced service routes but authorized reductions if needed on a temporary, emergency basis.
The transit service said it will continue to disinfect buses and other transit property.
• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.
• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.