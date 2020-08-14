You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freeburg High School goes online-only for nearly two weeks after teacher tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Freeburg High School goes online-only for nearly two weeks after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

FREEBURG — Freeburg High School is switching to online-only learning for almost two weeks after a teacher at the school tested positive for COVID-19. 

The St. Clair County high school will maintain online-only learning through August 26, according to a Facebook post from Superintendent Greg Frerking. The school plans to resume hybrid learning on August 27. 

The teacher who tested positive for COVID-19 had contact with other teachers, but not students, according to the post.

Yesterday after students left for the day, a teacher informed me that they had just been notified they had been in...

Posted by Freeburg Community High School on Friday, August 14, 2020
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports