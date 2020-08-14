Freeburg High School goes online-only for nearly two weeks after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

FREEBURG — Freeburg High School is switching to online-only learning for almost two weeks after a teacher at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The St. Clair County high school will maintain online-only learning through August 26, according to a Facebook post from Superintendent Greg Frerking. The school plans to resume hybrid learning on August 27.
The teacher who tested positive for COVID-19 had contact with other teachers, but not students, according to the post.
Yesterday after students left for the day, a teacher informed me that they had just been notified they had been in...Posted by Freeburg Community High School on Friday, August 14, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.