From prison, Blagojevich argues today's Democrats would have impeached Lincoln

CHICAGO — Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich rang in the new year by penning an editorial for a conservative website arguing that current House Democrats who have impeached President Donald Trump also would have tried to impeach Abraham Lincoln.
While the piece, titled "Blagojevich: House Democrats Would Have Impeached Lincoln," does not mention Trump by name, it's an apparent continuation of his public campaign to win clemency from the Republican president.
The Democratic former governor wrote the opinion piece from behind bars in Colorado, where he's serving a 14-year sentence for public corruption stemming from his attempt to trade Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat for personal gains and for trying to shake down executives from a children's hospital and within the horse racing industry for campaign contributions.
The column, published on Newsmax, argues that modern-day House Democrats also would have tried to impeach Lincoln for a number of reasons, including because of the Emancipation Proclamation, which ended slavery.
The column comes less than two weeks after the U.S. House, with a Democratic majority, voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for trying to enlist a foreign ally to investigate a Democratic rival in the 2020 election.
In the column, Blagojevich briefly describes how he was impeached from office amid a corruption scandal, describing it as an "unhappy experience." He was removed from office in 2009, becoming the first governor in Illinois history to be impeached.
The website's founder, Christopher Ruddy, on Wednesday encouraged people on Twitter to urge the president to commute Blagojevich's sentence.
For months, the former governor's wife, Patti Blagojevich, also has been on a public campaign urging Trump to commute her husband's sentence. She's appeared on Fox News — Trump's favorite cable news station — and tried to link her husband's legal problems to Trump's foes.
This past summer, it appeared as if her campaign might have worked. In August, Trump announced he was "very strongly" considering commuting Blagojevich's federal sentence. But he later seemed to backtrack, saying White House staff was reviewing the case.
On Wednesday, Patti Blagojevich tweeted that her husband was a "bit of a Lincoln Scholar" who had at least 30 books about Lincoln, who was a Republican. She tagged Trump in the same tweet where she shared the opinion column.
The former governor has long considered himself a history buff. During a hearing in 2016 when he failed to get his prison term reduced, Blagojevich spoke about how Lincoln's leadership during the Civil War inspired him.
"In times of trouble and disaster, they don't have to be the end of things, they can also be the beginning," Blagojevich said in court at the time.
Then-U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald also invoked Lincoln when Blagojevich was arrested on corruption charges in 2008, saying Blagojevich's "conduct would make Lincoln roll over in his grave."