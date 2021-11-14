Glen Carbon under boil order for nearly a week as drinking water fails safety tests

GLEN CARBON — The village of nearly 13,000 residents in Illinois has been under a boil order since Tuesday, Nov. 9, as officials work to meet safety guidelines for its water supply.
Residents can pick up bottled water from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the public works building, 153 North Main Street.
If a homebound resident needs water delivered, please contact the non-emergency police department number at 618-288-7226.
Glen Carbon officials are working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois American Water to restore water service that meets state safety guidelines, according to the village website.
Nine of 10 water samples taken Friday passed muster, city officials said, but because of the one failed result, the boil order must stay in place.
Water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled for five minutes prior to use.
To address the water quality issues, Illinois American Water is flushing the water mains and fire hydrants. During the process, a stronger disinfectant known as “free chlorine” will be used.
The flushing removes mineral deposits that may accumulate, and customers could experience a temporary discoloration of their water. Officials gave the following instructions:
• If you encounter discolored water during hydrant flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides.
• Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.
For more information, contact 618-288-2661 or visit the village website at glencarbonil.gov.