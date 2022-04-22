Godfrey man dies in motorcycle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A motorcyclist who died as a result of a crash Thursday night has been identified as a 34-year-old Godfrey man.

Bruce C. Edwards was killed when he lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Humbert Road in Godfrey, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Friday.

The crash happened as Edwards was riding west on Seiler Road, Nonn said. He lost control of the motorcycle going through the Humbert Road intersection, and crashed near Lewis and Clark Elementary School.

A preliminary investigation indicated that wet roads and speed may have played a role in the crash. Edwards, who died at the scene, had been wearing a helmet.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.