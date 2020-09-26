 Skip to main content
Good Samaritans rescue driver from flaming car on I-55 in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — Two drivers rescued a man from a flaming car here Friday, the Illinois State Police said.

The incident happened at milepost 2.4 on northbound Interstate 55 at 2:43 p.m., police said, when a black 2008 Kia Sportage ran off the road, hitting a guard rail.

David Taylor, the driver of an Illinois Department of Transportation emergency patrol vehicle, saw the accident and stopped to help, they said.

The Kia driver was unresponsive and flames were coming from the engine compartment, so Taylor broke a rear window and climbed inside, police said. He put the Kia in park and opened the driver's door, and another Good Samaritan, Sheard Cedric, helped pull the injured driver to safety, police said.

Another EPV driver, Neil Grueninger, arrived and performed CPR until troopers arrived and administered Narcan and glucose, police said. The driver was sitting up and speaking by the time an ambulance arrived, they said. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Defiance, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Flames eventually engulfed the vehicle, and were so hot they deformed a nearby milepost sign, police said.

