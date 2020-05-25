Greenville man died, woman severely injured when Jeep hits a deer
Greenville man died, woman severely injured when Jeep hits a deer

BOND COUNTY — A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a Jeep hit a deer early Sunday on eastbound Illinois 140 near Mill Hill Road, just outside Greenville, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Lincoln Siebert, 25, died in the crash that occurred at 4:28 a.m. Tess Lohman, 28, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both were thrown from the vehicle after it swerved, hit a guardrail and overturned, police said.

Fatal crash
