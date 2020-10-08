Hair loss. Memory problems. Strange rashes. COVID-19 patients report a litany of symptoms outside official criteria

Often these conditions seem to appear or subside without warning, sometimes lingering for months after the virus is supposedly gone.

Earlier in the pandemic, most medical efforts were focused on keeping the sickest patients alive and relieving overwhelmed hospitals. But now there’s a growing need for research on the long-term health of those who survived the virus but don’t seem to be fully recovering, said Natalie Lambert, associate research professor at Indiana University School of Medicine.

“It’s easy to forget that all we know about medicine and every medical treatment that has ever been developed, it’s ... because a patient somewhere was suffering and needed help, needed treatment,” said Lambert, who is studying the long-range health consequences of COVID-19. “The only reason that we have medicine and a way of treating patients is research was done with patients in the first place.”

Many sickened by coronavirus express frustration as they battle a new and mysterious illness with no road map and very little history. Unpredictable symptoms — often outside the typical diagnostic criteria — are cited as a common source of stress.

In her work, Lambert has been struck by the spectrum of medical problems patients report, as well as how many different systems of the body appear to be taking a hit.